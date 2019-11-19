At least 4 injured, 2 critically, after crash in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say at least four people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard, south of Highway 407, at around 6 p.m.

The spokesperson said two female occupants were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Peel Regional Police said there may have been a fifth person who received minor injuries.

Officers closed the intersection as investigators gathered evidence.

