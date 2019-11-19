Menu

Canada

11 Regina Police Service officers awarded exemplary services medal

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 6:36 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 6:40 pm
Lt.-Gov. of Saskatchewan, Russ Mirasty, handed out 11 awards to the members of the Regina Police Service. .
Lt.-Gov. of Saskatchewan, Russ Mirasty, handed out 11 awards to the members of the Regina Police Service. . Dave Parsons / Global News

When Cpl. Tracy Dunnigan joined the Regina Police Service over 20 years ago she never expected to receive a medal by the person who recruited her into policing.

On Tuesday, Dunnigan was one of 11 Regina Police Service officers who were awarded the exemplary service medal in recognition of 20 years of service, characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency.

The medals were presented to the individuals by Lt.-Gov. of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty who recruited Dunningan into policing.

“The medal to me is significant because it’s a completion of 21 years in a field that I love, and a career that I love, and being involved in the community,” Dunnigan said.

Dunnigan called the ceremony at the Government House a memorable moment.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP are very close to my heart, and having his honour Russ Mirasty present the medal to me is so meaningful,” said Dunnigan.

“Working in the community has been my whole dream and I’m so proud to be receiving this today. I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to work where I have worked.”

Mirasty, who has had a long career with the RCMP congratulated the 11 officers for their integrity and excellence.

“The work you have chosen certainly comes with rewards,” said Mirasty. “Working with the community – there can be no better call to service.”

RCMPRegina Police ServiceCommunityPolicingLieutenant GovernorGovernment Houseservice medalRuss Mirasty
