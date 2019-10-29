Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan emergency professionals honoured for 25 years of service

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 4:16 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 6:58 pm
The province honoured the latest recipients of the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal at a ceremony in Regina.
The province honoured the latest recipients of the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal at a ceremony in Regina. Sean Lerat-Stetner / Global News

The Saskatchewan government recognized long-serving emergency professionals at a ceremony in Regina on Tuesday.

Recipients were presented with the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, honouring years of service.

Michael Shoobert was one of the recipients. He retired a little over a year ago following a 33-year career with Canada Border Services Agency (CSBA).

CBSA workers are no longer eligible for the honour, however, Shoobert’s recognition stems from his initial work with the medal advisory committee for more than eight years.

“We went through all the applications of these wonderful individuals that received this medal and approved them for these ceremonies,” Shoobert said.

“It was quite an honour [to be recognized]. To be part of the whole process and to attend these ceremonies in the past, it’s really special.”
For Todd Goudy, the provincial secretary, it’s a way to show appreciation for people who sacrifice the most.

“Protective services are an essential role in keeping our communities safe,” Goudy said.

“Without the men and women who sacrifice their welfare, many of us would not be here today. This medal is a way for us to acknowledge their work and thank them for the selfless contributions to our society.”

The medal honours those with 25 years of service in the emergency field, including police services, fire services, emergency medical services, mobile crisis services and family violence outreach services.

Over 150 people from rural and urban communities across Saskatchewan received the circular medal surmounted by St. Edward’s Crown.

The medal bears the motto Qui civitatem tuentur, meaning “who guard the citizenry.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanEMSSaskatchewan GovernmentEmergency ServicesCeremonyFamily ViolencePolice servicesmobile crisisSaskatchewan Protective Services Medal
