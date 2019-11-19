Menu

Crime

B.C. man charged in 2018 Kelowna fatal crash

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 6:06 pm
Highway 33 in Kelowna was closed for several hours on June 20, 2018, when this speeding silver coupe hit a concrete wall.
Highway 33 in Kelowna was closed for several hours on June 20, 2018, when this speeding silver coupe hit a concrete wall. Global News

A former Prince George man has been charged in connection with a crash that claimed a man’s life in Kelowna in 2018.

Travis Ryan Hennessy, 28, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

On June 20, at approximately 3 a.m., a vehicle sped past an officer who was on routine patrol on Highway 33, according to RCMP.

Highway 33 closed due to high speed crash, investigation
Highway 33 closed due to high speed crash, investigation

The officer turned around and sped up to 146 km/h to catch up with the suspect vehicle.

Within 30 seconds of being pursued, the suspect vehicle crossed into the oncoming lanes and struck a wall, according to a report by the B.C. Independent Investigations Office (B.C. IIO), which cleared Kelowna RCMP of any wrongdoing in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people were ejected from the vehicle. One victim succumbed to his injuries, according to the B.C. IIO.

READ MORE: Single-vehicle accident closes Highway 33

Hennessy was arrested on another traffic matter involving flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle, which took place in Kelowna on May 18.

He was then subsequently charged for his alleged involvement in the 2018 fatal crash on Highway 33.

He remains in custody. A court record indicates he has applied for a bail hearing to be held Dec. 3 in B.C. provincial court in Kelowna.

READ MORE: IIO report: Kelowna high-speed car crash in June could have been much worse

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashKelowna RCMPBC RCMPProvincial CourtBC IIOhwy 33 fatal crashkelowna crash chargestravis hennessy
