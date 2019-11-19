Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft carries out marine rescue near Richmond

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 4:49 pm
A Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft seen during a marine rescue in the Georgia Strait, Tuesday, Nov. 19.
A Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft seen during a marine rescue in the Georgia Strait, Tuesday, Nov. 19. Global News

A Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft was deployed Tuesday to conduct a marine rescue in Georgia Strait.

The coast guard was called after a 26-metre pleasure craft reportedly began taking on water near the Sand Heads Lighthouse near Steveston.

READ MORE: Coast Guard, ferries called to assist sinking sailboat near Richmond

Aerial footage showed the hovercraft approaching the vessel, whose stern appeared to be low in the water.

A transfer of passengers was not visible from the air, but the hovercraft can then be seen speeding away from the scene.

READ MORE: Coast Guard, ferries called to assist sinking sailboat near Richmond

The cause of the emergency and the status of the passengers aboard the damaged vessel were not immediately clear.

More to come…

Canadian sailor rescued by U.S. Coast Guard
Canadian sailor rescued by U.S. Coast Guard
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RescueCanadian Coast GuardStevestonmarine rescueHovercraftGeorgia StraitCoast Guard rescueCanadian Coast Guard hovercrafthovercraft rescueSand Heads Lighthouse
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.