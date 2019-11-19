Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft carries out marine rescue near Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft was deployed Tuesday to conduct a marine rescue in Georgia Strait.

The coast guard was called after a 26-metre pleasure craft reportedly began taking on water near the Sand Heads Lighthouse near Steveston.

Aerial footage showed the hovercraft approaching the vessel, whose stern appeared to be low in the water.

A transfer of passengers was not visible from the air, but the hovercraft can then be seen speeding away from the scene.

The cause of the emergency and the status of the passengers aboard the damaged vessel were not immediately clear.

More to come…

0:28 Canadian sailor rescued by U.S. Coast Guard Canadian sailor rescued by U.S. Coast Guard

Story continues below advertisement