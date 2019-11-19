Menu

Canada

7 people rescued from 3-alarm fire at Vancouver apartment complex

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 1:33 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 1:38 pm
Firefighters battle three alarm fire in Vancouver
WATCH: Multiple people were rescued during an apartment fire on Southwest Marine Drive this morning.

Vancouver fire crews now have the upper hand in an early morning apartment fire in South Vancouver.

Officials say seven people were rescued from a fire in a three-storey apartment complex on Southwest Marine Drive near Heather Street.

READ MORE: ‘A very, very difficult night’: 1 dead in East Vancouver fire

Fire crews arrived at the scene at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and quickly upgraded it to a three-alarm blaze.

Five people were rescued from balconies on the building, according to fire officials.

Two more people inside the building were reportedly brought out safely by firefighters and taken to hospital. One of the residents, a man believed to be in his 40s, was found unconscious and later revived by fire crews, officials say.

Both residents are in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3-alarm fire engulfs highrise apartment in Vancouver’s West End

David Boone, assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, said 22 residents have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

