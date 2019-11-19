7 people rescued from 3-alarm fire at Vancouver apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver fire crews now have the upper hand in an early morning apartment fire in South Vancouver.

Officials say seven people were rescued from a fire in a three-storey apartment complex on Southwest Marine Drive near Heather Street.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and quickly upgraded it to a three-alarm blaze.

Five people were rescued from balconies on the building, according to fire officials.

Two more people inside the building were reportedly brought out safely by firefighters and taken to hospital. One of the residents, a man believed to be in his 40s, was found unconscious and later revived by fire crews, officials say.

Both residents are in stable condition.

David Boone, assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, said 22 residents have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.