Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands of NDG residents without power after gas leak

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 8:16 am
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce residents are in the dark on Tuesday morning due to a power cut.
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce residents are in the dark on Tuesday morning due to a power cut. Hydro-Québec Map

A gas leak on Old Orchard Avenue and de Terrebonne Street has left thousands of residents in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood in the dark Tuesday morning.

While firefighters were responding to the leak, Hydro-Québec says it was asked to cut power to the area.

READ MORE: Côte Saint-Luc has some of the worst tap water in Quebec due to lead contamination

The leak reportedly became a problem around 7 a.m., and as of 8 a.m., 8,935 residents are without power, according to the utility.

Hydro-Québec says power should be restored around 9:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NDGPower OutageHydro-QuebecNotre-Dame-de-Gracede Terrebonne StreetMontreal power cutNDG gas leakNDG power cutNotre-Dame-de-Grâce gas leakNotre-Dame-de-Grâce power cutOld Orchard Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.