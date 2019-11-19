Thousands of NDG residents without power after gas leak

Send this page to someone via email

A gas leak on Old Orchard Avenue and de Terrebonne Street has left thousands of residents in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood in the dark Tuesday morning.

While firefighters were responding to the leak, Hydro-Québec says it was asked to cut power to the area.

The leak reportedly became a problem around 7 a.m., and as of 8 a.m., 8,935 residents are without power, according to the utility.

Hydro-Québec says power should be restored around 9:30 a.m.

