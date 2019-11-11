Thousands in Beausejour, Brokenhead without power

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro says they are dealing with major power outages affecting more than 2,600 customers in Beausejour and the surrounding area.

According to Hydro’s outages page, 1,690 customers in Beausejour are without power while 955 in the RM of Brokenhead are also in the dark.

A caller to CJOB said they were driving through the town of Beausejour when the lights suddenly went out.

More to come..

#mboutage We’re responding to a major outage in Beausejour and surrounding area. We’ll update as more information is available. pic.twitter.com/V9FftwNhmN — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) November 11, 2019

