Thousands in Beausejour, Brokenhead without power

Manitoba Hydro says they are dealing with major power outages affecting more than 2,600 customers in Beausejour and the surrounding area.
According to Hydro’s outages page, 1,690 customers in Beausejour are without power while 955 in the RM of Brokenhead are also in the dark.
A caller to CJOB said they were driving through the town of Beausejour when the lights suddenly went out.
More to come..
Bruce Owen on Manitoba Hydro and storm damage
