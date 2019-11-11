Menu

Thousands in Beausejour, Brokenhead without power

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 6:51 pm
Manitoba Hydro is dealing with a major power outage in Beausejour and the RM of Brokenhead affecting more than 2600 customers.
Manitoba Hydro says they are dealing with major power outages affecting more than 2,600 customers in Beausejour and the surrounding area.

According to Hydro’s outages page, 1,690 customers in Beausejour are without power while 955 in the RM of Brokenhead are also in the dark.

A caller to CJOB said they were driving through the town of Beausejour when the lights suddenly went out.

More to come..

Bruce Owen on Manitoba Hydro and storm damage
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
