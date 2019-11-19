Fog advisory in effect for London and surrounding region

Send this page to someone via email

It could be a foggy Tuesday morning commute for much of the London area. Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory warning that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Included in the advisory are London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

The weather agency said travel is expected to be hazardous at times due to reduced visibility

If visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada advises slowing down, watching for tail lights ahead and being prepared to stop.

In addition to the fog, Environment Canada said there is a risk of freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, which may lead to slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.

Conditions are expected to improve through the morning.