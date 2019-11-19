Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Fog advisory in effect for London and surrounding region

By Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 5:54 am
In addition to the fog, Environment Canada said there is a risk of freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, which may lead to slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
In addition to the fog, Environment Canada said there is a risk of freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, which may lead to slippery conditions on untreated surfaces. Global News

It could be a foggy Tuesday morning commute for much of the London area. Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory warning that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Included in the advisory are London, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka, as well as eastern and western Middlesex County.

READ MORE: Flocks of ‘snowbirds’ escape Canada each winter. Here’s how to join them

The weather agency said travel is expected to be hazardous at times due to reduced visibility

If visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada advises slowing down, watching for tail lights ahead and being prepared to stop.

In addition to the fog, Environment Canada said there is a risk of freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, which may lead to slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.

Conditions are expected to improve through the morning.

Story continues below advertisement
Environment CanadaLondonWeatherRoad ConditionsFog AdvisoryLondon trafficFreezing DrizzleHazemorning fogTuesday morningLondon road conditionsMisty
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.