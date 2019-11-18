4-year-old in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash in Middlesex County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a four-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Southwest Middlesex Township Monday evening.

According to a statement issued by officers, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Melbourne Road and Glendon Drive at around 8:20 p.m.

Police said the child was rushed to a local hospital by London Emergency Medical Services in critical condition.

The statement said officers closed Melbourne Road between Falconbridge and Parkhouse drives as well as Glendon Drive between Springfield Road and Glen Oak Road in order for investigators to gather evidence.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

COLLISION: Glendon Drive & Melbourne Road, South West Middlesex Twp roads closed #StrathroyCaradoc#OPP on scene ^pc pic.twitter.com/mghV2Y1SGx — OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 19, 2019

