Edmonton Traffic

News

Malfunctioning arms at train crossing cause traffic delays in northwest Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 7:50 pm
Traffic delays at 149 Street NW after train arm issues north of Yellowhead
Traffic delays are expected on Monday, Nov. 18, after the train arm malfunctioned at a crossing on 149 Street and Yellowhead Trail.

The gate arms at the CN train tracks north of Yellowhead Trail on 149 Street were not working Monday evening, causing “significant traffic delays in the area,” police said.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, north and southbound lanes were “at a standstill” as of 4:55 p.m.

The delay was expected to last for at least 90 minutes until the gate arms are fixed.

Police officers were diverting traffic at the scene.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and find other routes, if possible.

More to come… 

Edmonton policeEdmonton TrafficCN Railnorth EdmontonYellowhead TrailTrain TracksTrain Crossingnorthwest edmonton149 Streetrush hour edmonton
