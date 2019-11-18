Edmonton man sentenced for involvement in highly organized chop shop

Send this page to someone via email

Allan McKay has been sentenced to two and half years in prison for his involvement in one of the largest chop shops ever discovered in Edmonton.

A chop shop is a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so the parts can be sold or used to repair other stolen vehicles.

In September, McKay pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking.

When sentencing the judge said he took into account that McKay has no previous criminal record, his crimes were not violent and that he plead guilty.

The judge recommended McKay serve his time in minimum security at Bowden Institution in Innisfail.

McKay addressed the court. He said he was sorry for the stress he had caused people and would like to move forward.

His daughter, wife and sister were present.

The chop shop was discovered by Edmonton police after officers conducted a traffic stop in 2017.

Police pulled over a 2012 Dodge Ram with a flat-deck trailer in the area of 121 Avenue and 76 Street. Police said officers discovered the trailer was stolen and the truck had an unauthorized licence plate.

The investigation led police to search Car Masters Collision Ltd., where a number of stolen vehicles and parts were located.

The auto shop was co-owned by McKay and his wife.

Dozens of other stolen vehicles and parts were found there. At the time, police said it was the largest operation they had ever seen.

An agreed statement of facts submitted to court said the total value of the 60 stolen vehicles was approximately $1.8 million. The stolen parts found at Car Masters were valued at an additional $302,000.

There were more than 500 exhibits seized.

