Edmonton man pleads guilty to involvement in highly organized chop shop

It was a quick hearing in Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday as Allan McKay entered a guilty plea for his involvement in one of the largest chops shops ever discovered in Edmonton.

McKay pleaded guilty to possession of property for the purpose of trafficking.

The chop shop was discovered by Edmonton police after officers conducted a traffic stop in 2017.

Police pulled over a 2012 Dodge Ram with a flat-deck trailer in the area of 121 Avenue and 76 Street. Police said officers discovered the trailer was stolen and the truck had an unauthorized licence plate.

The investigation led police to search Car Masters Collision Ltd., where a number of stolen vehicles and parts were located.

The auto shop was co-owned by McKay and his wife.

Dozens of other stolen vehicles and parts were found there. At the time, police said it was the largest operation they had ever seen.

An agreed statement of facts submitted to court said the total value of the 60 stolen vehicles, whose component parts were found at Car Masters, was approximately $1.8 million.

There were more than 500 exhibits seized.

McKay’s two daughters who worked at Car Masters were also charged but the charges were later dropped.

McKay will be out on bail until his sentencing hearing which is scheduled for Nov. 18.