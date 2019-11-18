Menu

‘Shell shocked’: Roughriders, fans react to heartbreaking West Final loss

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 6:41 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo leaves the field after losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL West Division final at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo leaves the field after losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL West Division final at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

It’s the play that put Rider Nation on pause.

“That’s probably one of the craziest endings I’ve ever had,” Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo told the media in a post-game scrum. “I just remember hitting that thing and the stadium was complete dead silence and I could just hear the echo of the iron.”

Looking for a touchdown to tie Winnipeg and send the CFL Western Final into overtime, Fajardo sent a bullet into the end zone. Instead of hitting the intended target, the ball crashed into the crossbar, ending the game and the season for the Riders.

READ MORE: Tiger-Cats win blowout, Bombers win nail-biter to head to Grey Cup

“The cross bar is 80 per cent air, 20 per cent iron and I hit it,” said Fajardo, who played with two torn muscles in his oblique. “It’s a pretty sick feeling in my stomach.”

The Roughriders fell to the Blue Bombers 20-13.

Mere hours after the game, Fajardo apologized to fans on Twitter.

READ MORE: Riders-Bombers prairie rivalry heats up ahead of CFL Western Final

He tweeted, “I am sorry I let you down.”

Hundreds of replies from fans poured in, reassuring the quarterback that there were no hard feelings.

Saskatchewan has a history of disappointing defeats. While this loss is fresh on that long list, one fan said it doesn’t compare to the 13th man penalty that cost the team the 2009 Grey Cup or Ottawa’s game-winning catch in the 1976 championship.

“I know of at least three television sets that died in 1976 with Tony Gabriel’s reception,” he said. “Losing is an integral part; but if you can’t face losing, don’t play the game.”

READ MORE: Fan’s Saskatchewan Roughrider collection growing in size and popularity

The Roughriders cleaned out their lockers Monday morning. One day after the season-ending loss, head coach Craig Dickenson said, “the guys are still a little shell shocked.”

“It didn’t end the way we wanted it and there’s a lot of things you look back on and say if we’d done this differently or that differently, maybe the outcome is different,” Dickenson said, adding despite the loss, the team feels a sense of accomplishment making it to the western final.

“We talk about being mindful, living in the present and being grateful for what you do have,” Dickenson said. “It’s going to get tested these next few days, but I think we’re going to be alright.”

READ MORE: Long-time friends now teammates on Saskatchewan Roughriders punt team

While the pain won’t go away in a day, running back William Powell is already focusing on the future: the 2020 Grey Cup in Regina.

“Everybody’s still disappointed, but at this point it is what it is,” Powell said. “You have to look forward to next season.”

Winnipeg Blue BombersRoughridersSaskatchewan RoughridersRidersBlue BombersCody FajardoRider NationWestern FinalCFL Western Final
