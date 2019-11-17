Western Final Game sells out at Mosaic Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders sold out of seats at Mosaic Stadium, Sunday, during the Western Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

This is the first sold out playoff game in Regina since 2009 said the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This is also the first time that the Western Final was played in the new Mosaic Stadium.

“Rider Nation has once again proven just how passionate and loyal they are to the Roughriders. Their presence will help make this playoff game louder and bigger than ever,” said Chief Brand Officer Anthony Partipilo in a statement.

According to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the stadium can seat up to 40,000 people.