Elks sign 8 from 2024 Draft Class, including LB Dublanko

The Edmonton Elks on Monday afternoon locked up eight players from their 2024 CFL Draft class, including linebacker and first overall pick Joel Dublanko.

Dublanko enjoyed a standout career with the NCAA Cincinnati Bearcats, where he recorded 233 total tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, and 7.5 quarterback sacks.

Dublanko went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, signed as an undrafted free-agent with the Seattle Seahawks and led the team in special teams tackles during the pre-season but was released before the start of the regular season.

Dublanko played in the USFL last season with the Philadelphia Stars.

The 26 year old from Aberdeen, Washington, declared for the CFL Draft in early March after learning he counts as a Canadian because his father was born in New Westminster, B.C.

Joel’s grandfather was born in Thorsby, Alta., and attended seminary school in Edmonton.

The rest of the 2024 Draft Class who signed with the Elks on Monday:

Second round, 10th overall: South Alabama LB DK Bonhomme (Ottawa, Ont.) who finished in the top 5 at the CFL Combine in March, with a 37-inch vertical and finished second among linebackers in the 40-yard dash (4.79 secs).

Second round, 18th overall: UBC FB/Long-Snapper Bradley Hladik, who is the younger brother of B.C. Lions starting middle linebacker Ben Hladik. Bradley handled long-snapping duties for the Thunderbirds, replacing Luke Burton-Krahn who the Elks selected in the 3rd round in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Third round, 21st overall: Queens LB Olivier Muembi makes it three linebackers taken in the first 21 selections. Transferred to Queens from Delaware St. and tied for the team lead in tackles with 37 in 2023.

Fourth round, 30th overall: Windsor OL Jaxon Morkin.

Seventh round, 57th overall: York OL Evan Anseeuw.

Seventh round, 63rd overall: Carleton OL Patrick Lavoie.

Eighth round, 66th overall: Saginaw Valley State DL Jacob Spencer (Brantford, Ont.).

The Elks also came to terms with linebacker and their first overall pick in last week’s Global Draft, Eteva Mauga-Clements. He played three seasons at Nebraska, suiting up for every game in his third season in 2022, making two starts, recording 39 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

The Elks will begin rookie camp on May 8 with main camp starting on May 12.

The Elks will play their first pre-season game on May 25 at Commonwealth Stadium when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders.