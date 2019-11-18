Menu

‘Pretty disturbing’: Gunfire rattles New Westminster neighbourhood

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 4:38 pm
Police investigate a shots fired call in New Westminster.
Police investigate a shots fired call in New Westminster. Global News

Residents of a New Westminster neighbourhood are rattled after gunfire broke out Sunday evening.

New Westminster police say they were called to the 200 block of Osborne Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Neighbour Jesse Kiss said a huge number of police, including a dog squad and officers with the Emergency Response Team, descended on the area.

He said police efforts were focused on a home believed to be occupied by renters.

READ MORE: 2 charged with attempted murder in connection with New Westminster shooting

“There was a paramedic. They took a lady out, she was moaning,” he said.

“It was pretty disturbing; all the neighbours were kind of watching on for a couple of hours. It’s unfortunate, it’s a good neighbourhood.”

New West police deploy armoured vehicle near Royal Columbian hospital
New West police deploy armoured vehicle near Royal Columbian hospital

Neighbour Michelle Falcone said police remained on the scene well into Sunday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were really alarmed with what’s going on in the neighbourhood,” she said.

“It’s pretty intense, all these sirens going off.”

READ MORE: Police investigating after gunshot victim dies near New Westminster park

Police described the incident as targeted and isolated, but said the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

