Ottawa police charge man, teen girl in Nov. 11 bus stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old Ottawa man and a 16-year-old girl are facing multiple charges in connection with a stabbing that occurred aboard an OC Transpo bus in Nepean a week ago, Ottawa police say.

According to police, a male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the alleged bus stabbing at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Police said the altercation happened at the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Medhurst Drive, southwest of downtown Ottawa, and claimed it involved “several parties.”

READ MORE: Ottawa police searching for two people for information on Remembrance Day stabbing

Two days after the incident, police put out a call for help in identifying two people they believed had information about the incident. Police looped back the following day to say the two had been identified and the investigation continued.

On Monday, investigators said they’ve charged Joshua Newkirk-McCoy with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with a probation order, in connection with the bus stabbing.

Story continues below advertisement

Newkirk-McCoy is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said in a news release.

The 16-year-old girl has been charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon and is scheduled to appear in court sometime in December, according to police.

The teen’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.