Two arrested in Pritchard Avenue killing of 19-year-old Winnipeg man

Two Winnipeg men have been arrested and charged in connection with an Oct. 7 homicide, police said.
Police found the body of a 19-year-old victim, Darius Dary Darrien McKay, in the front yard of a home on Pritchard Avenue that morning.
The investigation determined that two suspects were involved in a verbal argument with the victim, which escalated to a shooting.
Police arrested one suspect, 37-year-old Derek Donald Franklin, on Friday afternoon at a Boyd Avenue home, and charged him with manslaughter.
The second suspect, Christopher Dakota Murdock, 26, was tracked down and arrested two days later at a different address in the same block of Boyd Avenue.
Murdock faces charges of second-degree murder and two counts of possession a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to a probation order.
Both suspects are in custody.
COMMENTS