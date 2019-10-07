Winnipeg police investigating city’s 30th homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a man found dead in the yard of a North End home Monday is the city’s latest homicide victim.

Police were called to the report of a man down in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue around 9:25 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 20’s dead.

Police haven’t released the man’s identity or any further details about how he died.

The homicide is the city’s 30th of the year.

Homicide detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

