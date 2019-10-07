Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating city’s 30th homicide of the year

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 3:52 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 3:59 pm
The body of a man in his 20s was found in a yard on Pritchard Avenue Monday.
The body of a man in his 20s was found in a yard on Pritchard Avenue Monday. Scott Duarte/Global

Winnipeg police say a man found dead in the yard of a North End home Monday is the city’s latest homicide victim.

Police were called to the report of a man down in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue around 9:25 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 20’s dead.

Police haven’t released the man’s identity or any further details about how he died.

READ MORE: Riverton man kidnapped from home, beaten, robbed, before escaping in Winnipeg, say police

The homicide is the city’s 30th of the year.

Homicide detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides
