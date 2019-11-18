Montreal coalition reiterates demand for moratorium on police street checks

Send this page to someone via email

A coalition of community groups held a press conference Monday morning reiterating their demands for a stop on random police street checks.

In October, Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce City Coun. Marvin Rotrand presented a motion at city council asking police Chief Sylvain Caron to impose an immediate moratorium on the practice of police street checks.

READ MORE: Montreal Police street checks: “stopped because of their ethnic origin, not because they’ve done anything”

The motion was presented following the release of a report that found visible minorities are more likely to be stopped than their white counterparts by officers with Montreal’s police force.

“No one, no one should fear being stopped in our streets for no reason at all except their race, their colour, or their ethnicity,” Rotrand told reporters Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s unacceptable in a multiracial, democratic society.” Tweet This

The motion is expected to be debated and voted on at city hall later in the day Monday, or on Tuesday.

“I can’t believe that they would vote this motion down,” Rotrand said. “It would be a slap in the face to all Montrealers, not just visible minorities, who make up a third of our population.”

1:59 Community groups have strong reaction to Montreal police racial profiling report Community groups have strong reaction to Montreal police racial profiling report

While Rotrand is unsure how the vote will go, he expressed hope Montreal will follow Nova Scotia’s lead, where street checks are now illegal.

“There are ways to protect public security and act legally without targeting minorities,” he said, adding the province needs to jump in and make new rules.

READ MORE: Moratorium on N.S. street checks to be permanent after independent legal opinion finds practice illegal

In Nova Scotia, a moratorium issued in April was made permanent in October.

As Rotrand explained, that meant police “could no longer stop someone on discretion or a hunch, they had to have a warrant or witness a crime being committed or an infraction of a bylaw, until such time as the province put new rules in place.”

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global’s Brittany Henriques and Kalina Laframboise