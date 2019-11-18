Hamilton teens charged with stealing car with keys left in ignition

Send this page to someone via email

Two Hamilton teens are facing charges after a vehicle that had the keys left in the ignition was stolen.

Hamilton police say a white Volkswagen Jetta was reported stolen with the keys inside on Nov. 8.

On Saturday, police spotted the Jetta travelling southbound on James Street North near Wilson Street with two people inside appearing to try to hide their identities.

The officer tracked the pair down in the area of Hughson Street North and Robert Street and arrested them without incident. The Jetta was located in a parking lot near Barton Street and Hughson Street North.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, are charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police are reminding residents not to leave keys inside their vehicles, noting that “a professional thief can steal a vehicle without keys within a minute,” while “a rookie thief can steal a vehicle with the keys in the ignition within seconds.”

