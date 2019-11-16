Shooting in Hamilton leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning in Hamilton.

At around 2:30 a.m., shots rang out in the area of King Street East and East Avenue North, police say. Hamilton police responded to the call and cordoned off the area for the investigation.

Hamilton Police Service says one 24-year-old man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. He is currently receiving medical treatment.

READ MORE: East end Hamilton fire investigation

If you have any information that you believe could assist with this investigation, please contact Det. Const. Kevin Jones at 905-546-3821 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Story continues below advertisement