Canada

From goat yoga to motocross, here’s what’s new at Agribition in Regina

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:05 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 1:08 pm
Texas Longhorn Jim Reeves made the long journey from Wyoming in 2018 for his first Agribition.
Texas Longhorn Jim Reeves made the long journey from Wyoming in 2018 for his first Agribition. Germain Wilson / Global News

The grounds are already being prepped for the Canadian Western Agribition which returns to Evraz Place in Regina next week.

“We’re getting ready to go,” said Chris Lane, CEO of the Canadian Western Agribition. “We start welcoming all the cattle and the livestock at the end of the week.”

Entering its 49th year, Agribition has remained a one-of-a-kind event in Western Canada. And for the first time, admission to the first day of Agribition will be free, courtesy of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

READ MORE: Canadian Western Agribition announces free admission deal with Roughriders

“One of the secrets to Agribition’s success now and in the long-term is to make sure we have programming that is diverse, exciting and interesting for families,” Lane said.

This year, Agribition is introducing new events including goat yoga and Agribition Altitude Motocross, where X-Games stunt riders perform high-flying moves.

Story continues below advertisement

Agribition is also partnering up with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association to bring a new circuit final to the show.

The Made-In-Canada Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo will feature 10 top contestants who will compete in seven major rodeo events over four nights.

Agribition is also bringing in cowboy mounted shooting which showcases skill in both horsemanship and shooting.

READ MORE: Burning of the Brand kicks off Canada’s largest livestock show in Regina

Although there’s new programming in place, the heart-and-soul of Agribition will remain the same.

“We’re going to have more than 1,500 head of cattle to come see across 12 different breeds. We’ve got goats, and sheep and alpacas and all kinds of livestock to see,” Lane said.

“But then we also have a massive trade show…and the rodeo and that’s such an important piece of Western culture.”

Agribition runs Nov. 25 – 30 at Evraz Place.

AgricultureSaskatchewan RoughridersrodeoLivestockEvraz PlaceAgribitionCanadian Western AgribitionCanadian Professional Rodeo Association
