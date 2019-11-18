Menu

Habs forwards Drouin, Byron out indefinitely

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 12:42 pm

Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien says forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron are scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday and will be out indefinitely.

Drouin suffered a wrist injury and Byron hurt his knee in the Canadiens’ 5-2 win at Washington on Friday.

Drouin was levelled by a thunderous check by Capitals star Alex Ovechkin in the second period, though the Canadiens say his injury came from an unrelated play in the third period.

Byron limped to the locker room late in the game.

Drouin has seven goals and eight assists in 19 games this season, while Byron has one goal and three assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.

HockeyNHLMontreal CanadiensNational Hockey LeagueHABSQuebec SportsMontreal HockeyCanadiensCanadiens HockeyHabs hockeyQuebec hockey
