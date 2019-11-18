Animal activists chain themselves to Kelowna building

Send this page to someone via email

About 20 animal rights activists chained themselves to a Kelowna building early Monday morning to protest against an annual event they say they’ve been trying to stop for years.

The protesters chained themselves to the Interior Savings building on Bernard Avenue just after 7 a.m.

A protester chains herself to the Interior Savings building in Kelowna in an effort to protest against Rib Fest. Global News

“Extreme times call for extreme action,” said Amy Soranno, one of the protesters. “We have contacted Interior Savings for years now with our concerns and they have not addressed them.”

A group of animal rights activists have chained themselves to the doors of Interior Savings this morning. They want Interior Savings to stop sponsoring Ribfest. pic.twitter.com/qeqwH39nIk — Travis Lowe (@Travis_Global) November 18, 2019

The concerns are over the annual Rib Fest, which takes place in Kelowna and elsewhere in B.C.

Interior Savings is the title sponsor of the event.

Media is seen interviewing protesters, who have chained themselves to a Kelowna building Monday morning. Global News

“Rib Fest is an environmentally and an animal ethically irresponsible event,” Soranno told Global News. “We are facing a Canadian climate crisis right now. Canada just declared a national climate emergency driven by animal agriculture, so hosting events like Rib Fest, and having Interior Savings sponsor events like Rib Fest is incredibly irresponsible.”

Police have now arrived and are trying to develop a dialogue between protesters and Interior Savings pic.twitter.com/XwekqkgA6W — Travis Lowe (@Travis_Global) November 18, 2019

The protesters said they are not affiliated with any particular group but rather they are concerned citizens, who care about animal rights and the environment.

“Our one ask here today is we’d like Interior Savings to drop their sponsorship for Rib Fest,” Soranno said.

Police have arrived on scene and are attempting for the two sides to communicate.

The group acknowledged the protest is illegal but added it was given no other choice.

“We’ve done legal protests for years now,” Soranno said. “Our concerns have been ignored, they have not been addressed.”

It’s not clear how the protest will impact the business day at Interior Savings at this point.