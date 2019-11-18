Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Rick Zamperin: 2019 Tiger-Cats feel a lot like 1999 Grey Cup winning club

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 18, 2019 6:00 am
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) celebrates with teammates during second half of the CFL's Eastern Final against the Edmonton Eskimos in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) celebrates with teammates during second half of the CFL's Eastern Final against the Edmonton Eskimos in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are going to the Grey Cup and football fans in Steeltown are on cloud 9.

Hamilton secured a spot in the Canadian Football League‘s 107th Grey Cup championship after a dominating 36-16 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday.

Dane Evans, making his first career playoff start in the CFL, didn’t allow the big stage to affect him as he threw for 386 yards and a touchdown to lead the Ticats to the title game for the first time since 2014.

Most Outstanding Player nominee Brandon Banks was stellar, again, as was Hamilton’s defence and special teams.

READ MORE: Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat Edmonton Eskimos, punch ticket to Grey Cup

The 2019 Tiger-Cats remind me a lot of the team that brought home Hamilton’s last Grey Cup championship in 1999.

Story continues below advertisement

The coaches and players are different but the two teams share some similar traits, such as their professionalism, confidence and toughness in all three facets of the game.

Who would’ve thought that a rookie head coach would have lead a team with an unproven backup quarterback who was thrust into the starter’s role because of injury, having to start several different running backs throughout the year, and deal with a murderers row of road games in the middle of the season all the way to the Grey Cup?

Story continues below advertisement

Orlondo Steinauer and the Ticats have not only done that, but they’ve done it in record-breaking fashion — going 15-3 and winning every home game in the regular season and playoffs.

Are the 2019 Tiger-Cats a team of destiny, just like the ’99 team seemed to be?

We will find out on Sunday when Hamilton and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet in the Grey Cup for the first time since 1984.

RAW: Blue Bombers Post Game Media Conference – Nov. 17
RAW: Blue Bombers Post Game Media Conference – Nov. 17
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueGrey CupHamilton Tiger CatsTicatsTiger CatsTi-Cats107th Grey CupGrey Cup 107
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.