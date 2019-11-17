Menu

Sports

Blue Bombers earn Grey Cup berth with 20 13 win over Roughriders

By Mickey Djuric The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2019 7:25 pm
Updated November 17, 2019 7:30 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Winston Rose, right, runs an interception as Saskatchewan Roughriders' Terran Vaughn tries to catch him during second half CFL West Final football action in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Winston Rose, right, runs an interception as Saskatchewan Roughriders' Terran Vaughn tries to catch him during second half CFL West Final football action in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup with a 20-13 win over the host Saskatchewan Roughriders in Sunday’s CFL West Division final.

The Bombers meet the East Division’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in next Sunday’s championship game in Calgary. The Ticats downed the Edmonton Eskimos 36-16 in Sunday’s East final.

Kenny Lawler caught a touchdown pass and Justin Medlock kicked four field goals for Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers square off in CFL’s West Final

Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther had four field goals in the loss.

Saskatchewan topped the West division with a 13-5 record, ahead of the Calgary Stampeders (12-6) and the Bombers (11-7).

Winnipeg last played in a Grey Cup in 2011 when the Bombers fell 34-23 to the host B.C. Lions. The Blue Bombers haven’t won the CFL’s championship trophy since 1990.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CFLwinnipegCanadian Football LeagueReginaSaskatchewan RoughridersGrey CupPlayoffsBlue Bombers
