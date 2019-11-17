Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Tiger Cats win blowout, Bombers win nail-biter to head to Grey Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2019 7:33 pm
Updated November 17, 2019 7:41 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler, centre, runs the ball as Saskatchewan Roughriders' close in during second half CFL West Final football action in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler, centre, runs the ball as Saskatchewan Roughriders' close in during second half CFL West Final football action in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers advanced to the Grey Cup with a 20-13 win over the host Saskatchewan Roughriders in Sunday’s CFL West Division final.

The Bombers meet the East Division’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in next Sunday’s championship game in Calgary. The Ticats downed the Edmonton Eskimos 36-16 in Sunday’s East final.

Kenny Lawler caught a touchdown pass and Justin Medlock kicked four field goals for Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat Edmonton Eskimos, punch ticket to Grey Cup

Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther had four field goals in the loss.

Saskatchewan topped the West division with a 13-5 record, ahead of the Calgary Stampeders (12-6) and the Bombers (11-7).

Winnipeg last played in a Grey Cup in 2011 when the Bombers fell 34-23 to the host B.C. Lions. The Blue Bombers haven’t won the CFL’s championship trophy since 1990.

Story continues below advertisement
Riders-Bombers rivalry heats up ahead of CFL Western Final
Riders-Bombers rivalry heats up ahead of CFL Western Final
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueGrey CupHamilton Tiger CatsBlue BombersTicatsGrey Cup 2019
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.