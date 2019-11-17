Premier Jason Kenney heads to Texas to push investment

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s premier is set to head south of the border on Monday in what the government calls a trip to “reaffirm Alberta’s position of energy resources to Texas and North America.”

Jason Kenney will be travelling to Houston, Texas, where he is set to meet with investors and business leaders over a four-day trip that also includes a day in Dallas.

“Our top goal is getting Alberta back to work,” Kenney said in a news release. “This means restoring investor confidence and reversing the flow of money, ideas and businesses from Alberta to places like Texas.

According to the provincial government, Texas is the province’s second-largest export market. In 2018, Alberta’s exports to the state totalled $11.5 billion worth of goods.

Kenney will also be meeting with Canadian Consul General Rachel McCormick after travelling to Dallas from Houston on Thursday.

The government estimates the cost of the four-day trip, which includes the premier, three staff members and security, to be $32,000.

Kenney will return to Alberta on Thursday, Nov. 21.

