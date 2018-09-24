Jason Kenney denies sowing confusion on trip to India

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he didn’t sow confusion on his recent trade trip to India, and says the contacts he renewed there can only help the province.

Kenney also says his meetings with senior government and oil and gas leaders will help his United Conservatives hit the ground running to diversify the economy should they win power in the spring election.

And he says rather than criticizing him, Premier Rachel Notley and Trade Minister Deron Bilous need to get over to India and build relations in that rapidly expanding market.

Last week, Bilous said there was confusion in India over who Kenney was speaking for, noting that one Indian leader referred to Kenney by his old federal cabinet minister title.

Watch below: Mount Royal University political science professor Duane Bratt joined Global News Morning Calgary on Monday to discuss Jason Kenney’s contentious trip to India.

Bilous says his office now has to do “damage control” with Indian officials to make sure the provincial position on trade issues is clear.

Notley dismissed Kenney’s trip, calling him the “minister of make believe.”