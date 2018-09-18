Confusion in India over who Jason Kenney is speaking for: Alberta trade minister

The Alberta government says it will be doing “damage control”‘ after Opposition leader Jason Kenney’s visit to India.

Trade Minister Deron Bilous said there appears to be confusion in India over who Kenney is speaking for as he meets this week with business and political leaders.

Bilous said the province also doesn’t know what’s being discussed or how Kenney is presenting Alberta’s position.

He said Alberta trade representatives will be contacting officials who have met with Kenney to make sure that there is no policy confusion.

Kenney and two caucus members are using their own money and United Conservative Party (UCP) funds for the trip to promote Alberta’s oil industry and express concerns about Indian tariffs on peas and lentils.

In a TV interview with an Indian media outlet, Kenney urged that country to invest in Alberta, saying the province has a low tax regime and efficient power prices.

In an emailed statement to Global News, a UCP Caucus spokesperson said:

“It is disappointing to hear the minister suggest that Mr. Kenney’s visit to India has or will in any way hurt Alberta.

“Prior to his departure, Mr. Kenney spoke to Minister Bilous and indicated that he is taking a Team Alberta approach on this trip, and that all partisanship ends at the border,” Christine Myatt explained.

“Mr. Kenney is more than happy to forward Alberta and Canada’s interests while in India, utilizing his high-level international connections. In fact, the government would be wise to solicit his advice to build connections to the world’s largest democracy of 1.3 billion people. He would be happy to do so, should Minister Bilous ever opt to travel to India in the future.

“It’s quite clear that this latest NDP smear job is a desperate attempt to distract from its disastrous record.”

The debate over Kenney’s trip and the perception of who he is also fired up social media.

With due respect, @nitin_gadkari, Mr. Kenney is presently the Leader of the Official Opposition in Alberta and is not a Minister (although previously held roles in the Harper federal gov't) I hope Mr. Kenney did not suggest he is acting as an agent of the Crown. #ableg #abpoli — Myles Chykerda (☕ Centrist PhD Candidate) (@toteschizzle) September 17, 2018

Sir: Mr Kenney is the Honourable Opposition Leader. You should perhaps speak with our actual minister of infrastructure, The Honorable Minister @SANDRAYYCNW — JML (@rinkmom) September 17, 2018

I supppose I shouldn’t be surprised that Jason never had a single question or comment for me about infrastructure but felt comfortable crossing the globe to talk to a man….. apparently on my behalf. 🙄 #ableg #cdnpoli https://t.co/Yz3VRxdKBy — Sandra Jansen (@SANDRAYYCNW) September 17, 2018

— With files from Global’s Emily Mertz