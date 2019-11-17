Saint John’s TD Station transforms into Christmas paradise

Send this page to someone via email

Once a year, TD Station in uptown Saint John transforms from a hockey rink into a holiday paradise.

Rhoda’s Christmas Festival is a staple in the holiday season that draws rave reviews from visitors.

“We’re going to buy some stuff and we’re going to have some fun,” said Oakley Russell, 7, who was visiting from Grand Manan, N.B.

Lincoln Russell, who was attending the festival for the first time, said he found it “pretty cool.”

“My favourite part about it is probably… all the antique stuff and how nice it is,” he said.

The fun isn’t just for visitors either. Many vendors have been coming to the festival for years, like Angela Wilson, who’s enjoying her fourth year at the event.

“They’re quite a lot of fun,” Wilson said of the annual event.

“I like having the parents hide things off to the sides when the kids are over here and are like, ‘Put that aside for me.’ I love that.” Tweet This

Connie Loughery has also been a vendor for the past four years. She says the atmosphere is permeated with the Christmas spirit.

“It’s the atmosphere, you know, the people that are performing up over here, Santa’s in the building. It’s the atmosphere that gets people in the spirit of Christmas,” she said.

“The spirit of Christmas goes way beyond parcels and presents and things like that and I think that’s a really important part of this event.” Tweet This

Fresh off the parade held in his honour the night before, Kris Kringle took some time out of his busy schedule to lend a hand at the busy event.

“I flew in last night. I was up on King Street and came across the back way. They needed a hand down here this morning so I thought I’d come down and see them,” said Santa Claus.

While he doesn’t like to play favourites, Claus says he has a special place in his heart for the children of Saint John.

“The kids here in Saint John are the best and they’re so, so friendly, ho ho ho!” Tweet This

For some, Santa’s presence is a big draw.

Todd, Nicole and Sterling Burgess make their way down from Fredericton for the parade and market every year.

“We came for the Santa Claus parade last night. This is probably our fifth year in a row, it’s a tradition,” Todd Burgess said.

With Christmas little more than a month away the Christmas festival gives people a chance to get their Christmas shopping done, fill up on some seasonal snacks and, most importantly, spend time with those they love.

“For us, it gives me time to spend with them. I have two other sons, but it’s usually my daughter that comes and hangs out with me. She doesn’t live in the Saint John area anymore so, you know, it’s quality time for us, too,” Loughery said.