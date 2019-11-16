Banff National Park gears up for holiday season

The holiday season is in full swing outside of Calgary’s city limits.
Banff is gearing up for Christmas with a handful of events both in and around town for families to enjoy.
One of those events is the Mountaintop Christmas Winter Wonderland atop Sulphur Mountain.
Following a short ride up the gondola, families can take part in activities including decorating Christmas cookies and ornaments.
If you’re lucky, you might even get a glimpse of Santa himself and make a case for your name on the naughty or nice list.
“Throughout the year, most children end up being nice and the ones that are naughty, well I tend to have a little conversation with them and get it all worked out,” Santa Claus said Saturday.
Another popular Christmas event in the town is the Banff Christmas Market at the Warren Stables. A different variety of snacks, as well as crafts, are available. Santa’s reindeer also make an appearance and are available for photos.
As the wave of winter tourists flows through the Banff, town officials say transportation is booming.
Tickets for the Banff Gondola can be purchased online and those under the age of five ride free.
