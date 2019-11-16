Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Banff National Park gears up for holiday season

By Josh Ritchie Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 7:38 pm
Holiday festivities get underway atop Sulpher Mountain in Banff
WATCH: At the peak of Sulpher Mountain, the holiday festivities are in full swing as Christmas approaches. As Josh Ritchie reports, there are more than just a few options for families outside of Calgary as we head into the holiday season.

The holiday season is in full swing outside of Calgary’s city limits.

Banff is gearing up for Christmas with a handful of events both in and around town for families to enjoy.

Related News

One of those events is the Mountaintop Christmas Winter Wonderland atop Sulphur Mountain.

READ MORE: Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival kicks off

Following a short ride up the gondola, families can take part in activities including decorating Christmas cookies and ornaments.

If you’re lucky, you might even get a glimpse of Santa himself and make a case for your name on the naughty or nice list.

“Throughout the year, most children end up being nice and the ones that are naughty, well I tend to have a little conversation with them and get it all worked out,” Santa Claus said Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Tap-and-go’ donations can be made at most Salvation Army Christmas Kettles in Calgary

Another popular Christmas event in the town is the Banff Christmas Market at the Warren Stables. A different variety of snacks, as well as crafts, are available. Santa’s reindeer also make an appearance and are available for photos.

READ MORE: New indoor Christmas light festival and holiday market coming to Calgary

As the wave of winter tourists flows through the Banff, town officials say transportation is booming.

“In 2019, we have had 1.6 million riders between Roam [and] On-It, and Pursuit offers a shuttle up to the gondola so people are getting the message. It’s great,” Banff Mayor Karen Sorensen said.

Tickets for the Banff Gondola can be purchased online and those under the age of five ride free.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChristmasBanffBanff National ParkCanmoregondolaChristmas MarketSulphur MountainBanff ChristmasBanff Mountaintop Christmas Winter WonderlandMountaintop Christmas Winter WonderlandMountaintop Christmas Winter Wonderland BanffWarner Stables
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.