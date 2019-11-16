Menu

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Houston, B.C. man, RCMP says

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 6:27 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in the northern B.C. community of Houston nearly a week ago has been arrested.

Houston RCMP said Saturday that officers located and arrested William Griffin without incident on Friday in Terrace, B.C.

READ MORE: Suspect, victim identified in Houston, B.C. homicide investigation

Griffin was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Elijah Dumont, whose body was found in the 2100 block of Cataline Court around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police believe Griffin and Dumont, who was a resident of the Houston area, knew each other and that the murder was an isolated incident.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating homicide in Houston, B.C. after reported shooting

Griffin is charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

He’s due to face the charges in a Smithers courtroom on Tuesday.

RCMP report into northern B.C. murders details possible fourth victim
RCMP report into northern B.C. murders details possible fourth victim
