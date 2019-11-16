Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Houston, B.C. man, RCMP says

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in the northern B.C. community of Houston nearly a week ago has been arrested.

Houston RCMP said Saturday that officers located and arrested William Griffin without incident on Friday in Terrace, B.C.

Griffin was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Elijah Dumont, whose body was found in the 2100 block of Cataline Court around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police believe Griffin and Dumont, who was a resident of the Houston area, knew each other and that the murder was an isolated incident.

Griffin is charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

He’s due to face the charges in a Smithers courtroom on Tuesday.

