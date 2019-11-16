Menu

Canada

Early morning fire destroys Westlock, Alta. furniture store, no injuries reported

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 4:27 pm
Fire crews responded after a fire at Westlock Home Furnishers in Westlock, Alta. on Nov. 15, 2019.
Fire crews responded after a fire at Westlock Home Furnishers in Westlock, Alta. on Nov. 15, 2019. Courtesy / Brock Chemerinski

A local furniture store in the town of Westlock has been devastated after a blaze early Friday morning.

The owner of Westlock Home Furnishers confirmed to Global News that the fire destroyed both the building and its contents.

READ MORE: Cause under investigation after fire breaks out at vacant home near Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium

More than 20 firefighters from the town and Westlock County were called in to fight the blaze around 6:40 a.m.

Westlock Fire Chief Stuart Koflick said that the blaze started inside a storage facility for the business, and that no one was injured in the incident.

The building was around 100 years old.

The building in Westlock, Alta was over 100 years old, say officials.
The building in Westlock, Alta was over 100 years old, say officials. Courtesy/ Brock Chemerinski

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials say.

Story continues below advertisement

The town of Westlock is about 90 km north of Edmonton.

Truck rams 2 RCMP vehicles in Westlock McDonald's drive-thru
Truck rams 2 RCMP vehicles in Westlock McDonald’s drive-thru
