Early morning fire destroys Westlock, Alta. furniture store, no injuries reported

A local furniture store in the town of Westlock has been devastated after a blaze early Friday morning.

The owner of Westlock Home Furnishers confirmed to Global News that the fire destroyed both the building and its contents.

More than 20 firefighters from the town and Westlock County were called in to fight the blaze around 6:40 a.m.

Westlock Fire Chief Stuart Koflick said that the blaze started inside a storage facility for the business, and that no one was injured in the incident.

The building was around 100 years old.

The building in Westlock, Alta was over 100 years old, say officials. Courtesy/ Brock Chemerinski

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials say.

The town of Westlock is about 90 km north of Edmonton.

