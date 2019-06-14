Crime June 14 2019 2:09pm 00:32 Truck rams 2 RCMP vehicles in Westlock McDonald’s drive-thru Video shows a truck rammed two RCMP vehicles in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s in Westlock, north of Edmonton, early Friday morning. Truck rams 2 RCMP SUVs in Alberta McDonald’s drive-thru <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5391733/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5391733/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?