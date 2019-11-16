Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot dead in Dufferin Avenue home in Winnipeg’s record-tying 41st homicide

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 12:56 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser and identification van at the scene of Winnipeg's latest slaying. .
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser and identification van at the scene of Winnipeg's latest slaying. . Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are looking for answers after a shooting in a Dufferin Avenue home left a man dead in the city’s latest slaying.

Police went to the North End home on the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday after a report of suspicious circumstances.

Inside, officers found 21-year-old Dustin Cree Baker dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Citizen nightclub has liquor licence pulled by LGCA after deadly shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating, but no arrests have yet been made. Police are looking to speak to any witnesses and the homeowner and to obtain any surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Baker’s death is Winnipeg’s 41st homicide of the year. The latest slaying ties 2019 with 2011 for the grim record for the number of homicides in a year in the city.

Story continues below advertisement
One dead after Winnipeg nightclub shooting, bringing city’s total homicides to 38 in 2019
One dead after Winnipeg nightclub shooting, bringing city’s total homicides to 38 in 2019

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHomicideMurderWinnipeg crimeGun CrimeWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg murderWinnipeg shootingWinnipeg gun crimeHomicide recordMurder recordWinnipeg killingWinnipeg slaying
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.