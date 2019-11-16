Man shot dead in Dufferin Avenue home in Winnipeg’s record-tying 41st homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for answers after a shooting in a Dufferin Avenue home left a man dead in the city’s latest slaying.

Police went to the North End home on the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday after a report of suspicious circumstances.

Inside, officers found 21-year-old Dustin Cree Baker dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but no arrests have yet been made. Police are looking to speak to any witnesses and the homeowner and to obtain any surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Baker’s death is Winnipeg’s 41st homicide of the year. The latest slaying ties 2019 with 2011 for the grim record for the number of homicides in a year in the city.

