There have been 19 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019, according to Montreal police

Montreal police have confirmed that 19 pedestrians have been killed in Montreal so far this year.

Earlier this week, two elderly people lost their lives after being struck by a vehicle.

An 89-year-old man died after being hit by a car Friday morning in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

The incident occurred at the intersection of de Maisonneuve and Decarie boulevards at around 5:50 a.m., according to Montreal police.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died later that morning.

On Wednesday, an 80-year-old woman was the victim of another fatal collision in the city’s Saint-Leonard borough.

It happened at 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jean-Talon and Buies streets. A truck was heading east on Jean-Talon Street when it struck the elderly woman.

In October, the city of Montreal announced it was taking action to ensure safer road crossing conditions for seniors.

Some of the new measures announced included extending pedestrian crossing times at intersections, installing more lights with digital counts and introducing sound signals to complement pedestrian cross lights.

The city also said it would implement markings on the pavement to increase clearance at intersections to five metres, improving pedestrian visibility.

According to the city, 14 pedestrians die every year in Montreal, and close to 60 per cent of those killed are 65 or older.

2019 has already surpassed that average, counting 19 pedestrian deaths as of Nov. 16, 2019.

The month of November has recorded the highest number of pedestrian collisions this year, which the city says is directly linked to the increase in darkness.

— With files from Annabelle Olivier and Olivia O’Malley

