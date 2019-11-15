Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montreal’s NDG

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Friday morning in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

According to police, the 50-year-old man was hit at the intersection of De Maisonneuve and Decarie boulevards at around 5:50 a.m.

Police say he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved was also treated for shock, along with a bus driver who witnessed the incident, police say.

Decarie Boulevard between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street is closed to traffic.

