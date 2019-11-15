Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Montreal’s NDG

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 7:35 am
Updated November 15, 2019 8:00 am
The window of the Honda Civic was shattered.
The window of the Honda Civic was shattered. TVA

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Friday morning in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

According to police, the 50-year-old man was hit at the intersection of De Maisonneuve and Decarie boulevards at around 5:50 a.m.

Police say he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Quebec immigration minister says documents reportedly stolen from car have been returned

The driver of the vehicle involved was also treated for shock, along with a bus driver who witnessed the incident, police say.

Decarie Boulevard between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street is closed to traffic.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceMontrealNDGpedestrian hitNotre-Dame-de-GraceMontreal crashDecarie BoulevardDe Maisonneuve Boulevardcar hit pedestrianDe Maisonneuve crashDecarie BoulevardeDecarie crashpedestrian hit Montreal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.