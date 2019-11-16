Male fatally shot near midtown Toronto, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a male victim is dead after a shooting near midtown Toronto early Saturday.

Police told Global News officers were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at 1:42 a.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots and people screaming.

Const. David Hopkinson said that when an officer arrived at the scene, they located a person with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said they rushed a male victim to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The victim was later pronounced dead in hospital, Hopkinson said.

Officers spoke to some people at the scene of the shooting, but are looking to speak to anyone who has additional information or video from the area around the time of the incident.

Investigators are also looking to speak to the driver of a maroon SUV seen leaving the area after the shooting, Hopkinson said.

There is no word on any arrests in connection with the incident.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

