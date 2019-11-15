Driver charged months after crash that left pedestrian dead in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A 29-year-old man is facing charges in a crash that claimed the life of a 97-year-old pedestrian in September.

Toronto police say the incident happened on Sept. 6, when a man driving a Honda Civic struck the pedestrian who was crossing a street in the city’s east end.

They say the victim died in hospital more than two weeks later.

Police say they arrested the alleged driver on Friday.

He’s been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

He also faces a charge of careless driving causing death.

