Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged months after crash that left pedestrian dead in Toronto’s east end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2019 5:22 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 5:23 pm
Toronto police say the incident occurred on Sept. 6.
Toronto police say the incident occurred on Sept. 6. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO – A 29-year-old man is facing charges in a crash that claimed the life of a 97-year-old pedestrian in September.

Toronto police say the incident happened on Sept. 6, when a man driving a Honda Civic struck the pedestrian who was crossing a street in the city’s east end.

They say the victim died in hospital more than two weeks later.

READ MORE: Man struck by cement truck suffers life-threatening injuries: Toronto police

Police say they arrested the alleged driver on Friday.

He’s been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

He also faces a charge of careless driving causing death.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceCollisionTorontoToronto crimetoronto police servicePedestrian Struckeast-end Torontotoronto's east end
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.