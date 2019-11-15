Deal between Quebec government, medical specialists close, FMSQ president says

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Quebec says it’s close to a deal with the province’s medical specialists.

Speaking in Quebec City Friday afternoon, the president of Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ), Diane Francoeur, said an outline of a deal has been hashed out and it’s good news for her members.

She met with Treasury Board Secretary Christian Dubé for a private meeting earlier in the day.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government promised to renegotiate the deal signed under the previous Liberal government in order to save a billion dollars a year. This deal was highly criticized in the media for being too generous.

In her speech, Francoeur said this prospective deal proves that specialists have listened to the public and the mud-slinging can end.

Neither the FMSQ nor the government have revealed how much money the doctors agreed to give back, but they say all the details will be made public soon.

“It should take probably two to three weeks because there’s a lot of consideration, a legal component and it has to be seen from both sides, but it’s all going to be open,” Francoeur said.

“There’s nothing hidden. And there’s a lot of good programs for the patient and they need to know it.”

