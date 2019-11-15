Menu

Health

Deal between Quebec government, medical specialists close, FMSQ president says

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 5:57 pm
The president of the specialists federation (FMSQ), Diane Francoeur said an outline of a deal has been hashed out and is good news for her members. Friday, November 15, 2019.
The president of the specialists federation (FMSQ), Diane Francoeur said an outline of a deal has been hashed out and is good news for her members. Friday, November 15, 2019. Jean-Vincent Verville / Global News

The government of Quebec says it’s close to a deal with the province’s medical specialists.

Speaking in Quebec City Friday afternoon, the president of Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ), Diane Francoeur, said an outline of a deal has been hashed out and it’s good news for her members.

READ MORE: CAQ government under pressure over doctors’ salaries

She met with Treasury Board Secretary Christian Dubé for a private meeting earlier in the day.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government promised to renegotiate the deal signed under the previous Liberal government in order to save a billion dollars a year. This deal was highly criticized in the media for being too generous.

In her speech, Francoeur said this prospective deal proves that specialists have listened to the public and the mud-slinging can end.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Opposition accuses Quebec government of dragging its feet on improving health care

Neither the FMSQ nor the government have revealed how much money the doctors agreed to give back, but they say all the details will be made public soon.

“It should take probably two to three weeks because there’s a lot of consideration, a legal component and it has to be seen from both sides, but it’s all going to be open,” Francoeur said.

“There’s nothing hidden. And there’s a lot of good programs for the patient and they need to know it.”

CAQ government under pressure over doctors’ salaries
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsQuebecCoalition Avenir QuebecQuebec health careChristian DubeMedical SpecialistsFMSQDiane FrancoeurFédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec
