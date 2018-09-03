Christian Dubé officially jumps back into Quebec politics as CAQ candidate

After a weekend of rumours, Christian Dubé is leaving the Caisse de dépôt to run as a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec in the La Prairie riding.

The party made the official announcement early on Labour Day and welcomed the former politician back into the fold as day 12 of the provincial election campaign got underway.

“He is a very valuable candidate for whom I have a deep admiration,” said CAQ leader François Legault on Twitter.

The candidacy for the CAQ in the riding of La Prairie recently became vacant after Stéphane Le Bouyonnec, the party’s president and candidate, unexpectedly stepped down over an apparent conflict of interest.

Dubé previously represented the riding of Lévis in the legislature between 2012 and 2014 before resigning to become executive vice-president of the Caisse.

Quebec politicians were quick to criticize the announcement this past weekend when it was first revealed Dubé was expected to run, with some accusing him of being an opportunist.

“Christian Dubé left six months after the election because he didn’t want to serve as the opposition, and now he’s back 30 days before D-Day when the polls are favourable for the CAQ,” said Québec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

Marie Montpetit, a Quebec Liberal Party candidate, said the party was making fun of Quebecers.

“Opportunism as a value? Cynicism as a result,” she tweeted.

Quebecers head to the polls on Oct. 1.

—With files from Global’s Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press