Christian Dubé expected to run for Coalition Avenir Québec in La Prairie

“There is a ray of sunshine in La Prairie,” said François Legault, replying to journalists’ questions about rumours that businessman Christian Dubé will be running for the CAQ.

The candidacy for the CAQ in the riding of La Prairie recently became vacant after Stéphane Le Bouyonnec, Coalition Avenir Québec’s president and candidate, stepped down over an apparent conflict of interest.

Dubé is expected to fill that void.

Dubé has been executive vice-president at the Caisse de dépôt since August 2014. Before that, he ran for the CAQ and was elected in 2012 and 2014 in Lévis.

“It’s like having Ovechkin and Crosby and McDavid on the same team. Not that fair for everyone else,” Legault said, smiling.

“But not everything is won yet.”

An official announcement is expected to be made on Monday.

