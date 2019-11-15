Grand Forks residents rally, say they remain in limbo over post-flood buyout plan

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Grand Forks residents gathered on the 2nd Street bridge on Friday to protest a lack of information on a plan for homeowner financial assistance that was supposed to help them recover from devastating flooding in the spring of 2018.

Extended interview with Grand Forks mayor

Signs carried by those lining the bridge sidewalk focused on getting fair market value for devasted homes and houses that will be reclaimed by the city because they are on a flood plain.

They also shouted for immediate action on the issues.

“Its been 19 months since the Grand Forks flood and homeowners still have no answers,” rally organizer Jennifer Houghton said. “Approximately 80 homes are scheduled to be bought out and demolished.”

The City of Grand Forks announced a consultant was being hired in November to begin assessing buyouts and to create a rebuilding plan for affected neighbourhoods.

Houghton said the financial burden of carrying the costs associated with the loss of homes and possessions in the floods has taken its toll on Grand Forks residents and Friday’s rally was an opportunity to vent about being “left in limbo.”

“Residents feel they have been left misinformed, uninformed, not consulted,” she said.