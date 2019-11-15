WorkSafeBC investigating death of 19-year-old at forestry worksite near Creston

Send this page to someone via email

WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man at a forestry worksite on Thursday.

Friends have identified the victim as Kaydon Booth of Creston, B.C.

“I’m still in shock that he’s gone,” said friend Ella McCallum, who described Kaydon as the “type of person that would give you the shirt off his back.”

“He cared more about others than himself. Kaydon was friends with everyone… He lit up a room when he walked in,” she said.

McCallum said she was told Kaydon’s skidder had flipped, and that he became pinned between it and a loader and suffered critical internal injuries.

“Kaydon has been doing this for a long time,” she said. “He loved logging and he was very, very careful,” she said.

Creston RCMP confirmed the incident happened in an area between Salmo and Creston.

WorkSafeBC said it was notified of the incident shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday and that it would not comment further while it was investigating to determine the cause of the incident.