Crime

1 killed in fatal crash in West Perth: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 12:12 pm
Emergency services were called to Perth Line 16 between Perth Road 163 and Perth Road 143 at around 6:20 a.m. .
OPP West / Twitter

Provincial police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in West Perth early Friday morning.

Perth County OPP say emergency services were called to Perth Line 16 between Perth Road 163 and Perth Road 143 at around 6:20 a.m. as a result of the collision.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was travelling alone.

They say the name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

The road was closed for several hours Friday morning as police investigated the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP Fatal Crash Perth west perth West Perth Collision West Perth fatal collision
