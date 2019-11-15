Man stabbed in Roncesvalles neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been stabbed in the city’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West area at around 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

In an update Friday morning, police sad the man’s condition improved and he is now in serious, but stable-condition.

Investigators said the suspect fled the area on foot.

STABBING-

Queen St West & Roncesvalles Ave

-on the street

-man stabbed

-police on scene

-have located victim with serious injuries

-officers assisting EMS with emergency run

-suspect has fled#Go2203731

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 15, 2019

