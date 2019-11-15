Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in Roncesvalles neighbourhood

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 6:44 am
A photo of police on scene near Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West.
A photo of police on scene near Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a man has been stabbed in the city’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West area at around 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

In an update Friday morning, police sad the man’s condition improved and he is now in serious, but stable-condition.

Investigators said the suspect fled the area on foot.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
