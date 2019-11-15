Menu

Ottawa hosts Philadelphia after Pageau’s 3-goal game

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 15, 2019 3:22 am

Philadelphia Flyers (10-5-3, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-10-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored three goals in the Senators’ 4-2 victory against the Devils.

The Senators are 5-6-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Ottawa averages 11.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Flyers are 4-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia has surrendered seven power-play goals, killing 86.3% of opponent chances.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pageau leads the Senators with a plus-19 in 18 games played this season. Anthony Duclair has totalled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with eight goals and has recorded 19 points. Claude Giroux has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
